Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Not expected to play Monday
Schroder likely suffered a bone bruise in his left foot and is not expected to play in Monday's game against the Heat, Adam Zagoria of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
After having to be helped off the floor towards the end of Sunday's game against the Nets, it doesn't appear that Schroder's injury is too serious. The point guard said he'll aim to get back on the floor for Thursday's matchup with the Bulls, but he should still be considered questionable-at-best for that game.
