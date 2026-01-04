Daniels logged 20 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks over 34 minutes during the Hawks' 134-117 loss to the Raptors on Saturday.

Daniels recorded his fifth double-double of the season Saturday, and his 12 dimes were tied for his second most of the year. He also reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 14, finishing as the Hawks' third-leading scorer behind Nickeil Alexander-Walker (31 points) and Jalen Johnson (30 points). Daniels has recorded at least seven assists in five straight games and will continue to serve as one of the Hawks' top distributors, especially in games where Trae Young (quadriceps) doesn't play, as was the case Saturday.