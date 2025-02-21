Daniels notched 10 points (3-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 loss to the Magic.

Daniels nearly recorded his fifth double-double of the season while stuffing the stat sheet Thursday. The 21-year-old reached double-digit points for the eighth consecutive contest. However, he struggled from the field against Orlando and failed to hit a three-pointer for the third time across his last four outings. Daniels did tie the game-high mark in steals, and he has logged 29 outings with at least three swipes through 51 regular-season appearances.