Daniels ended with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 126-111 win over the Pelicans.

Daniels returned after a brief two-game absence due to a right hip flexor strain, and the 21-year-old continues to enjoy a solid start to the campaign, as he's firmly entrenched as the Hawks' starting shooting guard with Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) sidelined for the time being. Daniels has scored in double digits in four of his five appearances, putting up a solid line of 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game. His ability to make an impact on both ends of the court has given the Hawks quite a boost in their backcourt.