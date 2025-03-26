Daniels finished with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and four steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 loss to Houston.

Daniels recorded his eighth double-double on the season while tying his season- and career-high mark in assists. Additionally, Daniels sank three three-pointers for just the fourth time on the season, and he has now made multiple triples in 21 of his 67 regular-season appearances. The defensive-minded guard also led the Hawks with a game-high mark in steals, and he has recorded multiple swipes in nine consecutive contests.