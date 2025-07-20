Ndiaye (wrist) won't play in Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With Ndiaye sitting out the Las Vegas finale, he'll finish the summer having made just one appearance, during which he posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in a win over Miami on July 11. An undrafted big man out of Senegal, Ndiaye signed a two-way deal with Atlanta earlier this month and is likely to spent most of his rookie campaign in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks.