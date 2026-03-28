Landale (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Landale was a late scratch for Friday's game against the Celtics due to right shoulder impingement. He has a chance at returning Saturday, and he would be in line for a significant role due to the absence of Onyeka Okongwu (finger). If Landale is also unable to play, then Mouhamed Gueye figures to be the top candidate to start at center for Atlanta.