Landale recorded 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 14 minutes during Thursday's 123-116 preseason victory over San Antonio.

Landale made an impact on both ends of the floor, connecting on two triples while contributing three combined steals and blocks. The veteran center is expected to serve as Atlanta's primary backup behind Onyeka Okongwu, a role that should provide occasional fantasy value in deeper leagues. Landale averaged 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds across 23 appearances with the Hawks during the 2025-26 regular season.