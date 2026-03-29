Landale posted 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Atlanta's 123-113 win over Sacramento on Saturday.

With Onyeka Okongwu (finger) sidelined, Landale was moved into the Hawks' starting lineup for the 27th time this season (and first since Feb. 5). Landale took advantage of the opportunity, leading the Hawks in both rebounds and blocks while finishing as the team's fourth-leading scorer. The fifth-year pro has proven that he can put together productive stat lines when operating in an expanded role, though his ceiling would take a substantial hit if Okongwu is cleared to play against the Celtics on Monday.