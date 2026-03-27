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Hawks' Jock Landale: Iffy for Friday
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1 min read
Landale (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against Boston.
Landale was a late addition to the injury report for Friday. If he's unable to suit up, the Hawks could turn to Mouhamed Gueye as their backup center.
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