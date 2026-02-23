Landale amassed 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 win over Brooklyn.

Landale didn't log heavy minutes, but he made the most of his opportunities off the bench in Sunday's victory. After coming up empty in four attempts from beyond the arc in Friday's blowout loss to Miami, the big man bounced back with a perfect showing from deep. Through seven appearances since being traded to Atlanta, Landale has reached double figures in four contests.