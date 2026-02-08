Landale won't start against the Hornets on Saturday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The Australian big man got the starting nod in his Hawks debut Thursday, though he'll slide to the second unit Saturday with Onyeka Okongwu (mouth) back in action. Landale posted 26 points (10-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and four blocks over 32 minutes in Thursday's win over Utah and should operate as Atlanta's primary backup center going forward.