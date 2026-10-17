Landale recorded 16 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a block across 21 minutes in Friday's 135-111 preseason win over the Mavericks.

Landale delivered an exceptionally efficient offensive performance, missing just one field-goal attempt but also thriving as a playmaker from the post. Landale's combination of perimeter shooting and passing, as well as solid rebounding ability, could give Atlanta valuable versatility in its frontcourt rotation, although his fantasy appeal will depend on his workload. He's slated to open the season as the backup center behind Onyeka Okongwu.