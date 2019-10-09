Hawks' John Collins: Dealing with knee pain
Collins is listed as probable on the injury report Wednesday with pain in his left knee, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
The official designation is "left knee tendon pain," but the fact that Collins is probable implies that it's nothing of real concern. The third-year forward went for 13 points and five rebounds in Monday's preseason game against the Pelicans.
