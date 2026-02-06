Hawks' Jonathan Kuminga: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Kuminga was traded to Atlanta on Wednesday but is still recovering from a left knee bone bruise and will have to wait to make his Hawks debut. His next opportunity to suit up will come Monday at Minnesota.
