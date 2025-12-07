Wallace notched zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist across four minutes during Saturday's 131-116 win over the Wizards.

Wallace was used sparingly again, failing to score for the third time in the past four games. Despite the fact that Atlanta is dealing with multiple injuries, Wallace has been unable to carve out a meaningful role for himself. In 23 regular-season appearances, he has averaged just 4.3 points, 2.8 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 14.6 minutes per game.