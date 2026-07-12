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Hawks' Kobe Johnson: Leads Hawks in scoring Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Johnson finished with a team-high 17 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and added seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 22 minutes in Saturday's 83-76 Summer League win over Brooklyn.

Johnson went undrafted in 2025 and spent the 2025-26 campaign in the G League with the Skyhawks. He appeared in 27 regular-season games for College Park, averaging 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks over 31.1 minutes per contest. Although Johnson is seemingly a long way away from earning a spot on an NBA roster, he could improve his chances somewhat if he continues to play well in Las Vegas.

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