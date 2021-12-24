Stephenson ended Thursday's 98-96 victory over Philadelphia with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 11 minutes.

Stephenson actually saw a significantly larger role (23 minutes) in Wednesday's loss to Orlando, which he finished with one point, eight rebounds and five assists, but he's been thrown directly into the fire for a Hawks team dealing with several COVID-related absences. Name recognition aside, Stephenson will be a player worth monitoring ahead of Saturday's Christmas Day matchup against the Knicks after both Cam Reddish (ankle) and Delon Wright (ankle) exited Thursday's game with injuries.