The Hawks transferred Norris from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Norris is likely to provide emergency depth for the Hawks, as they could be shorthanded for Monday's game against the Pistons. However, it's expected that Norris will head back to the G League prior to Tuesday, as the Skyhawks will be playing in the 2023 G League Winter Showcase in Orlando.