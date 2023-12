Norris was waived by the Hawks on Friday, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Norris was with the Hawks on a two-way contract and spent most of his time with the G League's College Park Skyhawks. He made 16 appearances (14 starts) for the Skyhawks and averaged 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, it's possible he rejoins the G League club.