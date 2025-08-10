The Celtics waived Norris on Sunday.

After trading for RJ Luis (knee) on Tuesday, the Celtics have waived Norris from his two-way contract. The 25-year-old forward spent most of last season in the G League before signing a two-year, two-way pact with Boston in March. Over 44 G League appearances between the Maine Celtics and Memphis Hustle, Norris averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 30.5 minutes per game.