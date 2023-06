Norris signed a two-way contract with Atlanta on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Norris spent his freshman season at Oregon but joined UC-Santa Barbara ahead of the 2020-21 campaign and saw a more prominent role with the Gauchos. He averaged 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 33.5 minutes per game last year and will have a chance to compete for a role with the Hawks as an undrafted free agent.