Gueye is not in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Heat on Tuesday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Gueye made his fifth start of the season Saturday the Hawks 129-124 loss to the Pacers, when he logged 15 points, four rebounds, three steals and one block over 32 minutes. Even with Onyeka Okongwu (mouth) not playing Tuesday, Gueye will revert to a bench role while Christian Koloko enters Atlanta's starting lineup.