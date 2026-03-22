Gueye closed with 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 26 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 victory over Golden State.

Gueye made his sixth start of the season Saturday (and first since Jan. 31) due to the absence of Jalen Johnson (shoulder). The former took advantage of the opportunity, leading the Hawks in rebounds en route to his third double-double of the season. Gueye should remain in Atlanta's starting lineup if Johnson is not cleared to play against Memphis on Monday.