Alexander-Walker amassed 23 points (8-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 129-117 loss to the Heat.

Alexander-Walker was one of Atlanta's primary offensive contributors, matching Kingston Flemings for the team lead in scoring while connecting on five three-pointers. The veteran guard accounted for nearly a third of the Hawks' made triples, providing a valuable boost in points and perimeter shooting. His substantial playing time and willingness to fire from deep give him fantasy appeal, particularly in formats that reward three-point production.