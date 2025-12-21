Alexander-Walker is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Trae Young (knee) is back in the lineup to claim his usual spot in the first unit, which unsurprisingly sends Alexander-Walker to the bench. Over four appearances off the bench this year, Alexander-Walker has averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.1 minutes per game.