Okongwu is in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Cavaliers on Friday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Okongwu will make his eighth start of the season Friday due to the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (illness). Okongwu has been productive both as a starter and off the bench this season, and in 12 games since Nov. 2 he has averaged 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 threes, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals over 28.7 minutes per contest.