Okongwu won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to a facial contusion, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The Hawks are calling Okongwu's injury a facial contusion, but he's got some busted teeth as well after taking an elbow to the face from Jaylen Brown. Okongwu will end his evening with 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block and two turnovers across 29 minutes, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game versus the Rockets.