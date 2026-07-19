Hawks' Ryan Nembhard: Sent to Atlanta

The Mavericks traded Nembhard (illness) to the Hawks on Sunday in exchange for Zaccharie Risacher as part of a three-team deal with the Thunder, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Hawks will receive Nembhard and Luguentz Dort, while the Thunder acquire three second-round picks. While his minutes weren't always very consistent, Nembhard played a fairly meaningful role for the Mavericks in his rookie campaign. Over 60 regular-season appearances (27 starts) in 2025-26, the 23-year-old point guard averaged 6.6 points, 5.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per contest. He figures to provide depth behind CJ McCollum and Kingston Flemings (rest).