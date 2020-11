The Hawks signed Mays to a two-way contract Tuesday.

Atlanta will have Mays -- the No. 50 overall pick in last week's draft -- and undrafted rookie Nathan Knight occupy the team's two two-way spots in 2020-21. Mays was an All-SEC First Team selection during his senior season at LSU in 2019-20 after averaging 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game.