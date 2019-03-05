Young tallied 14 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 30 minutes Monday against the Heat.

Young didn't have one of his better shooting nights, as he was held to just 36.4 percent shooting from the field and missed all four of his attempts from beyond the arc. The 20-year-old point guard fell back to Earth a bit Monday night after putting up 35-plus points in three of his previous five matchups.