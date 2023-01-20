Young (ankle) has been recharacterized as probable for Friday's game versus the Knicks.

After claiming a questionable tag initially, Young appears to be trending in the right direction on game day. Barring a change in his status for the worse leading up to tipoff, look for Young to maintain his starting role on the ball. The star point guard notched his 20th double-double of the season last time out thanks to 12 dimes but finished with one of his worst scoring efforts of the season (18) thanks to a season-low 11 shot attempts. He should be more involved as a scorer again Friday.