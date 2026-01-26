Atlanta recalled Risacher (knee) from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Sunday.

Risacher will remain out for Monday's game against Indiana while he continues to recover from a left knee bone contusion, but he looks to be on the cusp of a return after he was cleared to practice with College Park on Sunday. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick should be considered day-to-day moving forward, but once he eventually is cleared to play, he may face restrictions after missing over two weeks of action.