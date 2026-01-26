Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Back with Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta recalled Risacher (knee) from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Sunday.
Risacher will remain out for Monday's game against Indiana while he continues to recover from a left knee bone contusion, but he looks to be on the cusp of a return after he was cleared to practice with College Park on Sunday. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick should be considered day-to-day moving forward, but once he eventually is cleared to play, he may face restrictions after missing over two weeks of action.
More News
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Considered day-to-day•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Won't play Monday•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Practicing in G League•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Sidelined another week•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Not yet ready for return•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Ruled out for Saturday•