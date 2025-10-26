Risacher (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Risacher is in jeopardy of missing his third straight game due to a sprained right ankle he sustained in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Raptors. If the 20-year-old is ultimately ruled out, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Vit Krejci are candidates for increased playing time.