The Hawks assigned Risacher (knee) to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Sunday.

The assignment to the G League would seem to indicate that Risacher has made enough progress in his recovery from a left knee bone contusion to resume practicing. The Hawks will likely recall Risacher later Sunday or Monday, at which point a more definitive target date for the second-year forward's return should be available. The Hawks will kick off a four-game week with a matchup Monday against the Pacers.