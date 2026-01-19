The Hawks announced Monday that Risacher (knee) will be re-evaluated in one week, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Risacher, who has missed the last five games due to a left knee bone contusion, is progressing in his recovery. He isn't quite ready to return, however, and this update means he will miss at least three more contests. In the meantime, more minutes will be available for guys like Corey Kispert and Vit Krejci.