Risacher (quadriceps) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Risacher will shed his questionable tag due to a left quadriceps contusion and suit up in Atlanta's final game before the All-Star break. The second-year forward has appeared in each of the Hawks' last five outings, averaging 7.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 21.6 minutes per contest over that stretch.

