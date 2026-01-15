Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game in Portland.
This will be Risacher's fourth consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Celtics. Vit Krejci should continue to start in his absence and there will be more minutes available for Corey Kispert.
