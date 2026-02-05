default-cbs-image
The Nets waived Highsmith (knee) on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Highsmith underwent surgery in August to repair a meniscal tear in his right knee and was traded from Miami to Brooklyn shortly thereafter. However, the 29-year-old forward never saw the court for Brooklyn, and it's unclear how far he has progressed in his recovery. Regardless, he'll now be able to explore other opportunities.

