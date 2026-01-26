Wiggins recorded 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 win over the Suns.

Wiggins' scoring output, highlighted by a quiet showing from beyond the arc, was modest Sunday, though his 10-rebound performance helped the forward secure his first double-double of the season. While the 30-year-old isn't a prolific scorer, his production has been steady through 43 games, reaching double figures 39 times and hitting 15-plus points on 25 occasions.