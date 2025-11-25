Wiggins (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Wiggins, who has missed the past three games for Miami, remains day-to-day with a hip flexor strain. Jaime Jaquez (hip tightness, Dru Smith (hip contusion) and Nikola Jovic (hip impingement) are all questionable as well, while Norman Powell (groin) is probable to play. If the Heat end up being shorthanded at forward, Pelle Larsson and Simone Fontecchio could step into larger roles.