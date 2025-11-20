Wiggins will not play Friday against the Bulls with a left hip injury.

Wiggins logged 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-96 victory over the Warriors, but he walked out of it with a hip injury. The forward will not travel with the team to Chicago, so it will be interesting to see if he's able to rejoin the squad ahead of Sunday's road game in Philadelphia. With Nikola Jovic (hip) also out, the Heat could rely heavily on Jaime Jaquez, Pelle Larsson and Simone Fontecchio.