Wiggins racked up nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 win over the Knicks.

Wiggins has been off to a relatively quiet start to the campaign in Miami. Through three games, he's seeing 26.9 minutes per contest with averages of 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 three-pointers on 48.3 percent shooting from the field and 58.3 percent from the line. With guys like Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic right behind him, Wiggins doesn't have much breathing room if he's not performing well.