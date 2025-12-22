Wiggins (back) finished Sunday's 132-125 loss to the Knicks with seven points (2-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 24 minutes.

Wiggins was quiet in his return from a one-game absence with a back injury, as the Heat chose to ride the hot hand of Jaime Jaquez and his 23 points off the bench. Wiggins has been a dependable producer on both ends of the floor this year, so his minutes should rise going forward. Over his last 11 contests, the veteran forward has averaged 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals in 32.1 minutes per game.