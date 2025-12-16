Adebayo chipped in 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 106-96 loss to Toronto.

Adebayo notched his tenth double-double of the season, and has been on a tear recently, averaging 20.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.5 threes across 32.3 minutes in his last six games. Although Kel'el Ware led the team in rebounds off the bench with 13, both Adebayo and Ware have been elite sources of rebounds for fantasy managers all season.