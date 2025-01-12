Adebayo racked up 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-98 win over the Trail Blazers.

Adebayo recorded his 10th outing with double-digit points, 10-plus rebounds and at least five assists in a well-rounded performance. The star big man has taken a backseat in the scoring department this season, and he is on pace to shoot a career-low 45.6 percent from the field. Adebayo has struggled with offensive efficiency over his last five games, during which he has averaged 13.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor in 32.0 minutes per contest.