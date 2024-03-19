Adebayo registered 20 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes during Monday's 98-91 loss to the 76ers.

Even though the Heat ended up losing this one, Adebayo was excellent on both ends of the court, missing just two shots from the field and racking up his 35th double-double of the season. The star big man also has four double-doubles over his last five appearances while averaging 17.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game since the beginning of March. Don't be surprised if Adebayo experiences an uptick in usage rate against the Cavaliers on Wednesday, especially if Jimmy Butler (foot) is sidelined once again.