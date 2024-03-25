Adebayo accumulated 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and five steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 121-84 victory over the Cavaliers.

Adebayo has recorded six double-doubles across his last seven appearances, and his role as a key two-way figure for the Heat is not under any question at the moment, with a solid argument to be made that he's overtaking Jimmy Butler as the go-to player on offense at times. Adebayo is averaging 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game since the All-Star break.