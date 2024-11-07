Adebayo produced 12 points (5-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and five steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-112 loss to the Suns.

Adebayo struggled offensively, making fewer than 25 percent of his attempts from the field en route to his fifth game with 12 or fewer points this season. He made up for the offensive inefficiencies on the defensive end, compiling his fifth-career five steal game. Through seven games, Adebayo is averaging 14.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks across 32.4 minutes.