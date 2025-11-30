Adebayo totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 138-135 loss to the Pistons.

Adebayo was unable to reach the 20-point mark, but he made his presence felt defensively and was also active enough on the glass to record a double-double for the third time in his last four appearances. Adebayo has scored at least 15 points in his six outings since returning from a toe injury in mid-November, and that consistency should make him a reliable fantasy option in all formats -- even if he's no longer the No. 1 or No. 2 scoring option for the Heat.